DUMPORIJO, 8 Apr: The State Information Commission organised an ‘RTI awareness camp’ here in Upper Subansiri district on Friday, in collaboration with the district administration.

During the programme, State Information Commissioner Gumjum Haider enumerated the key points with regard to the Right to Information Act, 2005.

Among others, Dumporijo ADC (in-charge) Mobia Tai, Gusar CO Opet Mibang, government officers, and members of the public attended the programme. (DIPRO)