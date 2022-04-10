RGU organises session on mental health

RONO HILLS, 9 Apr: An interactive session themed ‘Mental health and its awareness’ was organised by the research scholars of Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) Dibang Halls of Residence here on Saturday.

During the session, Prof Boa Reena Tok and Assistant Professor Dr Dharmeshwari Lourembem spoke on the topic of ‘Emotion regulation for better quality of life’ and ‘Awareness of one’s mental health’, respectively.

Botany Assistant Professor Dr Oyi Dai Nimasow and deputy warden Dr Heikham Evelin also attended the session.