DBC College Week concludes

JOLLANG, 9 Apr: The College Week celebration of the Don Bosco College (DBC) here concluded on Saturday.

Among others, DGP Satish Golchha and IGP (L&O) Chukhu Apa attended the concluding function, during which DBC principal Fr Jose George informed that the students were divided into six houses and they participated in 52 cultural, literary, and sports events.

Golcha in his address commended those who participated in the celebration, and asked the students to be aware of what they do and take responsibility for their actions, while Apa exhorted the students to build their careers, the society and the country.

DBC rector Fr CC Jose and vice principal Sr Suneetha Devasi also spoke.