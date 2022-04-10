SCCZ’s ‘Resonance 2021-22’ concludes

ZIRO, 9 Apr: ‘Resonance 2021-22’, the weeklong annual art, literary, cultural, sports and games competitions of Saint Claret College Ziro (SCCZ) here in Lower Subansiri district, came to conclusion on Saturday.

The theme for this year’s event was ‘Oneness in vibrant diversity’.

Team Powerful Phoenix, led by Gitum Zirdo and Yanu Sangdo, emerged the winner of ‘Resonance 2021-22’.

Team Daring Dragons, led by Tamuk Taja and Bharti Mili, was adjudged the ‘best disciplined team’. They also came second in the overall points table to finish runner-up.

Tage Kaku of Daring Dragons emerged the individual champion of the event.

Lower Subansiri SP Harsh Indora, who gave away the prizes to the winners, advised the students to remain focused on their studies and stay away from drugs.

The annual event offers a plethora of events to help students showcase their hidden talents.

The weeklong competition had commenced on 4 April.