Training prog on bamboo processing concludes

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 9 Apr: Twenty-two skilled craftsmen and craftswomen of the textile & handloom department from all the districts participated in a 12-day training programme on bamboo processing at the Poma Bamboo Processing Centre here.

The programme, which was the first such to be held after an MoU was signed between Ahmedabad (Gujarat)-based National Institute of Design and Arunachal’s textile department in 2019, concluded with a function at the DK Convention Centre here on Saturday.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona said that “arts and crafts should be able to generate a livelihood in a competitive market.”

He also said that “an artisan’s work is to make crafts, and educational qualification should not be a compulsion.”

The workshop’s project head Amresh Panigrahi informed that the focus of the training programme was on “developing products, and adapting products in the local system.”

Among others, Tourism Secretary Sadhana Deori, Textile & Handicraft Secretary Swapnil Naik, Textile & Handicrafts Director Haj Dodung and workshop coordinator Kari Lombi attended the function.

There are 88 training centres under the textile & handicraft department, out of which 73 centres are functional.