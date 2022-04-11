‘Aashwasan’ campaign launched

KHONSA, 10 Apr: The ‘Aashwasan’ campaign to break the chain of the spread of tuberculosis (TB) and Covid infection was launched by Tirap DC (in-charge) Kretkam Tikhak at the general hospital (GH) here on Friday.

Supported by the USAID, the project is being implemented by the Piramal Swasthya Management & Research Institute, with support from the department concerned.

Awareness camps regarding TB and Covid-19 will be conducted in five blocks of Tirap district through mobile vehicles. TB treatment will be provided free of cost by the government upon confirmation of the disease.

Panchayat leaders and traditional healers will also be involved during the campaign to educate the people about TB and its prevention.

DMO Dr N Lowang, District Tuberculosis Officer Dr Jayanti Thingnok, GH Medical Superintendent Dr Khogen Socia, paramedical workers and others were present at the launch. (DIPRO)