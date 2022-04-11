Plantation drive organised

BILAT, 10 Apr: Members of the Kæcopy;pang Makbo Association [KMA], in collaboration with the Kæcopy;pang Welfare Society, conducted a tree plantation drive at the primary health centre [PHC] here in East Siang district on Sunday, with the theme ‘Plant tree to save nature & humankind’.

Mirem Yaken ZPM T Jerang, medical officers and other staffers of the PHC were present on the occasion. The saplings were provided by the district’s divisional forest officer, KMA secretary-general Tony Pertin informed.