ITANAGAR, 10 Apr: More than 1,000 patients from various villages benefitted from free medical camps organised by the Swasthya Seva Manch of the Vivekananda Kendra Arun Jyoti, Arunachal Pradesh, in Changlang and East Kameng districts from 5 to 9 April.

A team of specialist doctors in various disciplines from Nagpur (Maharashtra) offered free treatment to the patients. Free medicines were also provided to the needy.