Mopin Cup T20 tourney begins

AALO, 10 Apr: Mopin Cup 2022, a T20 cricket tournament themed ‘Unity in diversity amongst Tani brethren’, began at the Nehru Memorial Higher Secondary School in Puakgumin here in West Siang district on Sunday.

Attending the inaugural function, DC Penga Tato spoke about the importance of organising such tournaments to promote games and sports.

He said that such tournaments not only provide a platform to the players to display their talents but also foster unity, peace and brotherhood. The DC also highlighted the opportunities for meritorious sportspersons in the state.

The Abo Tani Clan Organisation’s (ATCO) state unit vice chairman Giah Machik advised the youths to abstain from drugs, alcohol and other toxic things.

Earlier, the ATCO’s district unit general secretary submitted a single-point memorandum to the DC, urging him to “restrict disposing of waste materials into the Yomgo river” and organise cleanliness awareness campaigns involving the organisation.

Former minister Kento Ete, GWS Women’s Wing president Kenbi Jini Bagra and ATCO state general secretary Jumi Loya also attended the programme.

The tournament is being organised by the district unit of the ATCO. (DIPRO)