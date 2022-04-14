Khandu assures permanent solution to boundary issue with Assam, assures development to Lower Siang

KANGKU, 13 Apr: Acknowledging the hardship faced by the people in the foothills of the district due to the interstate boundary issue with Assam, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday assured that a permanent solution to the issue is not far away. He was speaking at the Silver Jubilee Mopin celebration at Hime in Kangku circle of Lower Siang.

“With active support of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the first round of meeting to resolve the issue has already been done. The second round will be held within next few days. This will be followed by ground visit by all stakeholders. Both me and Sarma are committed to hammer out a permanent solution to all our existing boundary issues,” Khandu said.

He appealed to the people of Lower Siang district to accept the decision of the state government on demarcation of its administrative boundary with East Siang and its permanent headquarters at Siji as he assured support for development of the area.

Khandu said that Lower Siang was created way back in 2013 along with Namsai, Kra Daadi and Siang but could not be developed at par with its contemporaries due to several issues.

“Enough is enough. We had to bring in a permanent solution with a decision, taking consensus of all involved and affected. Leaving behind

all these issues now we have to focus on development of the district,” he said.

Khandu assured that he is in regular touch with legislators Kento Rina and Kardo Nyigyor of Nari and Likabali constituencies respectively that constitutes Lower Siang district.

“In consultation with both the MLAs, we will ensure all-round development of the district. People here have suffered enough,” he said.

Chief Minister appreciated the gesture of the Mising Autonomous Council (MAC) leaders, who are just across the boundary in Assam, to attend the celebration.

He said, “The very presence of Paramananda Chayengia, chairman of the MAC, along with representatives of prominent Mising organizations at the festival proves the bonhomie and brotherhood shared by people of both the states living along the boundary.”

“Because of administrative compulsions we have to have a permanent interstate boundary. Otherwise, we have been living peacefully for ages,” he said.

Appreciating the Galos for preserving their culture through thick and thin, Khandu reiterated the importance of celebrating indigenous festivals in its traditional sense.

He emphasized that if not properly maintained and passed on to the next generation, indigenous cultures of the state would wane away in the future, which, he said, will discard off Arunachal’s distinct identity.

“One fine day we will leave this world. Therefore, we need to hand over our culture and tradition to the next generation so that even if we die, our culture never dies,” he said.

Khandu hailed the MAC chairman for addressing the festival in his native dialect, Mising. He said being able to speak in native language is the first and strongest step towards preserving culture.

“Being able to speak in English or Hindi does not enhance your status. Being able to speak your mother tongue will grow your status in the society manifold,” he said.

He informed that through the department of indigenous affairs and in collaboration with prominent CBOs of the state, the state government has so far introduced teaching of eight local dialects in primary level schools. Work is going on for introducing rest of the indigenous languages in schools, he said.

The chief minister called upon the villagers to avail government schemes, like Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana and Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana introduced last year to improve rural economy.

He said that Rs. 200 crore – 100 crore for each scheme – has been kept in the current budget and urged farmers especially, SHGs and FPOs to avail the schemes.

The celebration was also attended by agriculture minister Tage Taki, legislators Kardo Nyikyor, Gokar Basar, Kento Rina and Laisam Simai, representatives of Galo Welfare Society and various Mising organizations. (CM’s PR Cell)