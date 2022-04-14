Namdapha national park authorities evict encroachers

[ Bengia Ajum ]

MIAO, 13 Apr: The authorities of Namdapha national park have carried out another eviction drive around 38 miles to 40 miles along the Miao-Vijoynagar road here under Changlang district on Wednesday to drive out the illegal settlers. According to reports, the illegal settlers who were evicted by authorities last month had again reconstructed their properties including houses and fencing in the same area.

The authorities had urged them to relocate several times and even after conducting eviction, they failed to comply with the order of park officials.

“They were found to be staying at the same location after rebuilding their structures. Hence, total of four houses and barbed wire fencings around the farms were dismantled,” informed an official.

The eviction was carried out under the leadership of field director Aduk Paron and RFO Son Yowa Hade along with the field staff. “We are determined to protect the park and will take strict and immediate action against such illegalities. We appeal people of the area to cooperate with us to save the park,” the official added.

The encroachment and illegal settlement inside the Namdapha National Park have become a big threat to the very existence of the park.

Despite the efforts of park authorities and the Miao sub-division administration, the illegal settlement inside the park continues.

Recently, the field director of the park Aduk Paron conducted a meeting with the household members of Yobin community of 27/31 Mile area falling under Namdapha National Park which is not recognized by the government.

A detailed discussion was held between park officials and members of the Yobin community. The park authorities are conducting such meetings to explain the rules and regulations so that resettlement can be done without causing any major tension.

The Namdapha national park is the only place in India where Leopard (Panthera pardus), Snow Leopard (P. uncia), Tiger (P. tigris), and Clouded Leopard (Neofelis nebulosa) are found. Every year tourists and researchers from across India and the world visit the park.