Training on climate change and human health

TAWANG, 13 Apr: One-day orientation training-cum-workshop on national programme for climate change and human health (NPCCHH) was conducted here on Wednesday.

All the medical officers, HWOs, NGOs and other stakeholders of the district participated in the training.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC Lobsang Tsering emphasized to understand the motto of sustainable development and Pakke declaration.

District programme officer (NPCCHH) Dr. Sangey Thinley emphasized more on bringing awareness regarding air and water pollution which ultimately hampers the human health.

DMO Dr. Wangdi Lama asked the participants to be responsible at individual level and to make children as important medium for bringing awareness on nature conservation.

MS, KDS district hospital Tawang Dr. N.Namshum emphasized on reducing carbon print at individual level and educating people about it.

SVO Dr. Sang Khandu spoke on the importance of sustainable ecosystem, plastic menace around the township and to encourage waste segregation at individual level. He also spoke about impact of global warming on livestock and other agricultural practices contributing in global warming.

President of local NGO, Human Rights First, Pema Chowang spoke on the responsibilities of NGOs in controlling climate change and encouraged everyone to adapt vegetarian diet.

District epidemiologist Gombu Tsering Thungon gave an overview on climate change and its impact at global level and impact on human health. (DIPRO)