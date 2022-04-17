Houses damaged, trees uprooted by thunderstorm

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 16 Apr: A ferocious storm accompanied by torrential downpour on the night of 14 April damaged several houses and uprooted innumerable trees in Changlang, Lohit and Namsai districts, and in neighbouring Assam.

Miao, Kharsang, Diyun and Bordumsa circles in Changlang district are the worst affected with reports of power lines and several houses having been damaged and standing trees uprooted.

Lakla Namphai in Jagun area, near the Namchick check gate, was severely hit by another round of thunderstorm and hailstones on the afternoon of 15 April.

The storm reportedly killed one person, and there are reports of cattle and other livestock having died in the thunderstorm.

Miao, Jairampur and Bordumsa subdivisions are solely dependant on Assam for electricity. Since the Lekhapani-Jagun area was hit by thunderstorm, hailstones and heavy rain, the power supply to these areas has been severely disrupted.

Engineers of the Miao electrical division have been sent to all corners to accelerate the pace of restoration work. However, looking at the extensive damages, it may take time to complete the restoration.

In Diyun circle, many houses have been damaged. The local administration in a circular asked all the affected families to submit reports with photographs, so that assistance can be provided to them.

The storm also caused similar havoc in Lohit HQ Tezu.