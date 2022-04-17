Over 800 treated at health camp

YOMCHA, 16 Apr: More than 800 patients were treated during a three-day free health camp organised here in West Siang district by a team of doctors from Heema Hospital, the TRIHMS, the RKMH, and the general hospitals in Aalo and Roing from 9-11 April.

The medical services provided included ultrasound tests, minor surgeries, ECG, dental extractions and filling up, eye screening for cataract, blood sugar and hepatitis B tests, etc.

Altogether 250 eyeglasses, besides walking sticks, crutches, hearing aids and appliances, and medicines were provided to the needy patients.

The doctors also planted 25 Gulmohar trees.

The health camp was organised by Heema Hospital, in collaboration with the 50th Golden Jubilee Mopin Celebration Committee, Yomcha, the Karka Welfare Society, and the All Gamkak Youth Association.