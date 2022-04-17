Sports prog underway at RGGP

ITANAGAR, 16 Apr: A three-day games and sports programme got underway at the general ground of the Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic (RGGP) here on 15 April.

The programme, which will feature football, volleyball and tug-of-war competitions, was inaugurated by All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) education secretary Tai John, who highlighted the importance of sports and technical education and their contributions to the society.

He added that the ANSU would work for the betterment of technical education in the state.

RGGP Principal Taba Tath spoke about the importance of extra curricular activities along with formal education. He encouraged the faculty members, staffers and students of the RGGP to stay physically fit, saying that “only a healthy person can achieve everything that one aims for.”

He also advised the students to “refrain from all ill and health hazard substances that will not only ruin their life but also of their loved ones.”

RGUNSU president Giogi Tani and its IPR secretary Hillang Sam also spoke.

Earlier, the general secretary of the Students’ Union of RGGP highlighted some of the issues faced by the students and the institute, like encroachment, trespassing, etc. To this, John gave assurance that the matter would be taken up with the authority concerned.