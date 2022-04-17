Health camps organised

ITANAGAR, 16 Apr: The people of Bameng and Seppa towns in East Kameng district benefitted from multispecialty health camps conducted there by the TRIHMS on 15 and 16 April, respectively, in collaboration with the health & family welfare department.

The medical team comprised specialists and super-specialists, along with well-trained supporting staff units. The participating departments included medicine, surgery, gynaecology, dermatology, ENT, ophthalmology, dental, physical and medical rehabilitation, orthopaedics, radiology, plastic surgery, cardiology and diagnostic laboratory, according to a release.

The first camp was inaugurated at Bameng by ZPC Doba Lamnio. Over 500 patients from nearby and distant villages like Lada, Liyak, Lapung, Riang, Beyong, Liyang, etc, benefitted from it.

The second camp was conducted at the district hospital in Seppa, benefitting 600 patients. Local MLA Tapuk Taku, DC Abhishek Polumatla and PD Ashok Tajo also attended the camp.

Both the camps were led by TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini. Spectacles and medicines were distributed free of cost during the camps.