Massive landslides along MV road, ADC restricts vehicles’ movement

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 17 Apr: During the three-day visit of DCM Chowna Mein and a high-level ministerial team to Vijaynagar amid inclement weather from 2 to 4 April, the 157 km Miao-Vijaynagar (MV) road in Changlang district was open for commuters.

But merely two weeks after the visit of the DCM, massive landslides have reportedly occurred at 60 and 62 miles of the road. The landslides were caused by heavy rainfall and thunderstorm on 15 April. There are reports of similar landslides having occurred in other vulnerable chainages too.

The Miao ADC had last week imposed conditional restriction on the movement of vehicles on the MV road during rainy weather to avoid any untoward incident owing to the slippery road condition and possible occurrence of landslides and soil erosion on the under-construction road from 7 to 25 April.

However, some people reportedly drove on the road, regardless of the strict advisory, and found themselves stranded in remote locations of the road.

Meanwhile, considering the incessant rain causing landslides and soil erosion at many places, the ADC has issued an order under Section 133 CrPC, imposing restriction on movement of all types of vehicles – except vehicles used in road construction work and on medical exigencies – on the MV road till 18 April.

“Violation or wilful disobedience of the order shall be liable for legal action under Section 188 IPC,” the order reads.