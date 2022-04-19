Trg of volunteers under AAPDA Mitra underway

LEKHI, 18 Apr: Fifty volunteers from Pakke-Kessang district are undergoing a 12-day ‘training of community volunteers’ programme under the AAPDA Mitra programme of the National Disaster Management Authority, which was inaugurated by Disaster Management Secretary Dani Sulu here on Monday.

Resource persons from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the National Disaster Response Force and the fire service will impart theoretical and practical training on disaster response to the volunteers.

The programme is focused on training 1,100 volunteers from 11 most disaster-prone districts of the state. “The programme aims at providing 12 days’ training on skills that they would need to respond to their community’s immediate needs in the aftermath of a disaster,” the department stated in a release.

Addressing the volunteers, SDRF DSP Techi Tab apprised them of the functions of the SDRF and the resources available with it, “and placement of SDRF at five regional response centres.”

Sulu in his address said, “Arunachal Pradesh, being located in the Himalayan region, faces various vulnerabilities such as earthquake, landslide, flashflood, etc. Since the communities are the first responders to any form of disasters, training of community members at every level is necessary to reduce risks.”

He spoke about the various activities undertaken by the government of India and the state government for disaster preparedness.

Disaster Management Director Komkar Dulom and Disaster Management Assistant Director Papang Duggong also spoke.