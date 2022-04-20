Be cautious against monsoon disasters

The death of three persons in a landslide that occurred in Sulung Taping village in Kurung Kumey district on Sunday night is a warning sign to the entire state. The heavy rainfall in the state is causing mayhem. Several towns in Anjaw district also remain cut off because of roadblocks triggered by heavy rain. These are early days and the monsoon is yet to arrive. The people of Arunachal Pradesh and the state government need to heed the warning sign. Adequate measures should be put in place to tackle any potential disasters.

The state government in particular has to act quickly. The district administration needs to carry out a large-scale awareness campaign to educate people about the potential danger. All the people living in the vulnerable areas should be properly educated about the danger posed due to heavy rainfall. Timely action can save many lives. There should be better coordination between the disaster management department, the SDRF, and state police. On their part, the citizens also should not remain adamant and follow the advisories issued by the district administration. The district administration should take action against people who fail to comply with the order. Further, rampant illegal earth-cutting should not be allowed at any cost. It is one of the main reasons for landslides in the state.