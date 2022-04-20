SP advises SSC aspirants to convert challenges into opportunities

KHONSA, 19 Apr: “Stay focused, work hard and convert challenges into opportunities,” advised Tirap SP Kardak Riba while addressing SSC aspirants during a counselling programme organised by the 6 Assam Rifles (AR) here in Tirap district on Tuesday.

The 6 AR has been conducting pre-recruitment training for SSC aspirants who have passed the written exam and are going to appear for the physical and medical tests.

The counselling programme is part of a four-week capsule of physical training and medical screening for a total of 38 candidates, including 14 females and 24 males.

The SP expressed appreciation for the effort of the 6 AR “which has resulted in motivating the candidates from far-flung areas, including Deomali and border areas,” to undergo pre-recruitment training here. (DIPRO)