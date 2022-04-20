Tea saplings distributed

RIEW, 19 Apr: Around 200 green tea saplings were distributed to 20 beneficiaries by Rebo-Perging Circle Officer Pinkey Devnath, in the presence of people from Ñugong Banggo (block), here in Siang district on Tuesday.

The beneficiaries were from Riew, Beging, Rasing, Jorsing, Komsing, Komsing (Kumku), Pangi and Sisen villages under Ñugong Banggo.

The saplings distribution programme was held in continuation of the ‘green tea accord’ signed by the people of Nugong on 16 October last year, in a function organised by the Nugong Banggo Kebang.

Boleng ADO Boum Padung and Siang DDSE Talem Jamoh were also present at the distribution function.