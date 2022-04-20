CHIMPU, 19 Apr: A total of 390 people benefitted from a ‘block-level health mela’, organised by the health department at the PHC here on Tuesday to bring various services provided by the department to a single platform for the convenience of the public.

Various services like cataract screening, health ID card registration, issuing of PMJAY/CMAAY cards, blood donation camp, registration for organ donation, teleconsultation, NCD screening, family planning awareness, MPC, etc, were provided during the mela, which was inaugurated by Chimpu GPC Nabam Yajo.

ICR DMO Dr Mandip Perme informed that the health mela was organised as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. “Another mela for Naharlagun block will be conducted on 21 April at UPHC Karsingsa,” he informed, and appealed to the residents of the Itanagar Capital Region to “come forward and avail various services provided during the mela.”

ICR DC Talo Potom also appealed to the people to take part in the mela in Karsingsa. (DIPRO)