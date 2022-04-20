Awareness prog for handloom weavers

ROING, 19 Apr: The North East Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation Ltd (NEHHDC) and Guwahati (Assam)-based manufacturer Fabric Plus, in collaboration with the Lower Dibang Valley textiles & handicraft department, organised an awareness programme on ‘Sustainability and livelihood for handloom weavers’ of the district, here on Tuesday.

Addressing the weavers, DC Soumya Saurabh spoke about the need to adopt new, innovative technologies to keep the traditional crafts alive.

NEHHDC Managing Director Rajiv Kumar Singh said that “the programme is an opportunity for the weavers to learn about the current market demands, market requirements, and the need to bridge the gap between the demand and the supply chain.

“The local weavers are weaving only to meet the local demands and it will reach its saturation point,” Singh said, adding that the situation can be changed with the use of better yarns to create better products to meet the demands of the bigger markets.

He further said that “use of new technology and new innovations to create a better innovative product with local designs will open up a new market.”

Representative of Fabric Plus distributed free Eri silk yarns to all the weavers present at the programme. (DIPRO)