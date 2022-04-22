Block-level health melas held

ANGU, 21 Apr: More than 186 patients benefitted from a block-level health mela organised here by the West Siang District Health Society on Thursday.

The mela was inaugurated by Pushi ZPM Gekar Angu, in the presence of DMO (in-charge) Dr Tomar Kamki, Bagra PHC MOs Drs Gerik Jini and Tojo Angu, medicine specialist Dr Neeta Mangpan, MOs Drs Kirpi Ori Kamki and Taidong, PRI members, and GBs.

The health camp was focused on general health check-up, diabetes screening, hypertension treatment, cataract screening, and registration under the CMAAY and the PMJAY.

Block-level health melas were also organised at Bonghkar (Tawang district), benefitting 273 beneficiaries, and in Rumgong (Siang), where Health Minister Alo Libang inaugurated the mela.

In the Itanagar Capital Region, 416 persons benefitted from the block-level health mela organised by the ICR District Health Society at the Karsingsa UPHC. (DIPROs)