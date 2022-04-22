Awareness prog on ‘Arunachal Rising’ campaign

DAPORIJO, 21 Apr: An awareness programme on various state and centrally sponsored flagship programmes of major departments was held at the Upper Subansiri DC’s office here on Thursday, as part of the ‘Arunachal Rising’ campaign.

Deputy Commissioner (in-charge) Taga Ekke, who launched the programme, urged one and all to “take maximum benefits from the applicable programmes after being acquainted about the programmes of the departments from such mass awareness programmes.”

Officers and officials of the DC office, along with members of the public attended the programme.

The DC informed that such awareness programmes will also be conducted in various outpost administrative centres “and other feasible locations in the district.” (DIPRO)