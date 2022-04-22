AYUSH HWC inaugurated

SEREN, 21 Apr: Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner Marto Riba inaugurated the AYUSH health & wellness centre (AHWC) here on Thursday, in the presence of medical officers, gaon burahs and villagers.

The DC advised the villagers to cooperate with the health staff of the AHWC in delivering health services in the greater interest of the public.

DMO Dr Nyage Geyi highlighted the importance of the AYUSH healthcare system and “the benefits of leading an AYUSH way of life.”

Among others, DRCHO Dr Tai Riso, Seren ZPM Marbom Doye, and AYUSH nodal officer Dr Senpe Taipodia were present.

The inaugural programme was followed by plantation of medicinal plants in the herbal garden of the AHWC. (DIPRO)