[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 21 Apr: More than 500 patients benefitted from a series of free medical camps for eye treatment, organised by the Arunachal Vikas Parishad (AVP) in different parts of Upper Subansiri district from 13-20 April.

The camps were organised at Taksing, Reddy, Gelemo, Kate Nallah, Naba, Boagang, Loke, Nacho, Siyum, Rading, and Taliha, and were led by AVP organising secretary Osi Bayor and district AVP president Noyi Kurdu.

Dr Arti Kesav Godbole was the resource person.