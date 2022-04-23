Gov stresses on preparing APPSC exam calendar

ITANAGAR, 22 Apr: Governor BD Mishra emphasised on preparing an examination calendar for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) at the earliest.

During a meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday, Mishra also stressed on “early filling up of vacancies of PGTs and TGTs in the education department.”

He expressed concern over the existing procedure of out-of-turn promotions in various departments, and said that it should be rationalised in the interest of the state.

He advocated conducting regular DPC meetings and floating advertisements for vacant posts on time “for its early filling up.”

The governor also called for “commencement of the state university in Pasighat.” He suggested floating “advertisement for various posts, and maximum utilisation of guest faculty.”

The chief minister briefed the governor on his recent official tour of the national capital and his meetings with union ministers.

The governor, the CM and the speaker earlier discussed the forthcoming Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s India Region, Zone-III’s conference, which will be held in Itanagar from 11-13 May. (Raj Bhavan)