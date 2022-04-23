Sikkim CM, speaker arrive for cultural exchange prog

TAWANG, 22 Apr: Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang, along with Speaker LB Das and ministers and MLAs of Sikkim arrived here on Friday, prior to attending the ‘Arunachal-Sikkim cultural exchange programme’, which is scheduled to take place in Dirang subdivision of West Kameng district on Saturday.

The high-level team was received here by Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi, DC Kesang Ngurup Damo, panchayat and public leaders, and others.

The dignitaries visited the war memorial and laid wreaths, paying homage to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the 1962 war with China.

They later visited the Tawang monastery.

The team from Sikkim will leave for Dirang on Saturday. (DIPRO)