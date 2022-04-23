Block-level health melas held

ITANAGAR, 22 Apr: The West Siang District Health Society organised a block-level health mela, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, at Tadin village on Friday. More than 126 patients benefitted from the mela, which was inaugurated by Aalo SDO Henker Lollen.

In Upper Siang district, 771 patients benefitted from a block-level health mela organised at the Geku CHC. It was inaugurated by MLA Kanggong Taku.

In Dibang Valley district, 111 persons benefitted from the block-level health mela held at the district hospital in Anini. It was inaugurated by DC Pagli Sora.

In Upper Siang district, Health Minister Alo Libang inaugurated the block-level health mela at the district hospital in Yingkiong.

Libang assured to address the internet issues in the district to “enable e-Sanjeevani (teleconsultation) up to the level of all Ayushman Bharat health & wellness centres in the district.” (DIPROs)