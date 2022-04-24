Career counselling workshop held

ITANAGAR, 23 Apr: As many as 282 students participated in a workshop on ‘Common University Entrance Test (CUET/NEP-2020)-cum-career counselling’, organised by the counselling & placement cell of the Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here on Saturday.

During the workshop, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan spoke on the Common University Entrance Test, and highlighted the basic aspects and features of the CUET and NEP-2020.

“As UGC has very recently notified about introducing CUET at UG level from the 2022-23 session, and the duration for submission of online application is from 6 April to 6 May, it is the responsibility of the teachers, college and university students, media persons, parents, student unions and all other stakeholders to create massive awareness among the Class 12 students of every nook and corner of the state, so that all the eligible students submit online application within due date,” Dr Khan said.

He also dwelt on the “vision and basic characteristics of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.”

Education Additional Secretary Ranphao Ngowa spoke on career counselling, and on “correlating the topics with things of our surroundings for capturing them in our mental faculty quite easily without any stress.”

He apprised the students of various career opportunities and how to prepare for examinations.

On the occasion, DNGC Hindi HoD Dr Joram Aniya Tana was felicitated on being inducted into the Hindi Advisory Board of the external affairs ministry.