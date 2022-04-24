Legal awareness drive organised

BALIJAN, 23 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) organised a legal awareness drive themed ‘Each one, teach ten’, with support from the local GBs and students of the Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College (JGGLC), here in Papum Pare district on Saturday.

‘Each one, teach ten’ is a joint initiative of the APSLSA and the union department of justice (DoJ), and is aimed towards expanding legal awareness in the rural regions by encouraging GBs who have received legal literacy training from the APSLSA to educate and sensitise 10 additional members in their neighbourhood.

Six teams, comprising GBs and students, conducted door-to-door campaigns, meetings and programmes as part of the legal awareness drive in Chimpu, Balijan, Yeddang-II, Kuria, Papum, and Khamir villages.

In total, 170 villagers were apprised of various acts and schemes related to public interest, such as free legal aid, the victim compensation scheme, the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, lok adalats, etc, by the GBs, and the law students, who have received training as paralegal volunteers from the APSLSA.

“We are planning similar collaborative campaigns involving gaon burahs and buris in the coming months, during which we hope to cover more villages from different administrative divisions of the district,” said APSLSA-DoJ project coordinator Gonum Pul.