Mopin celebrated in Kabu

KABU, 23 Apr: Mopin festival was celebrated in Kabu village in West Siang district with pomp and gaiety on Saturday.

Among others, Industries Minister Tumke Bagra and Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak attended the event.

Bagra inaugurated the community extension building of the Modo Loyi Memorial annexe. The construction of the annexe’s first floor was funded by retired IRS officer Doli Loyi, while the second floor was funded by the Gwda Issi Control Committee of Kabu village.

Karbak inaugurated the Kabu Gumin gate.

Achievers in academic and social fields were felicitated during the programme. Late Duggum Loyi, the first social reformer of Kabu, was felicitated posthumously.

Karbak in his speech said that “Mopin festival is the identity of the Galo tribe, and preservation of the rich culture and tradition of the Galos must be continued and encouraged.”

He also urged Galo families to speak in the Galo language “for the future generations.”

Bagra told the villagers that their demand for “construction of flood control from Sipu and Yomgo river confluence to Kabu village is under consideration at the central ministry level.”

It is a major issue of the area, as the Yomgo river in spate damaged most of the WRC fields in Kabu village in 2017. The minister gave assurance that he, along with the MLA, would follow up on the issue at the government level.

Bagra also advised the people to focus on sericulture farming for generating sustainable income.

HGB Tuli Loya, Kabu Mega Mopin Celebration Committee president Bindo Loya, secretary Dr Jommi Loyi, and Gwda Issi Control Committee secretary Jomkar Loyi also spoke. (DIPRO)