E-Abkari team conferred award of excellence

ITANAGAR, 23 Apr: The e-Abkari team of the state’s tax, excise & narcotics department and the Arunachal Pradesh NIC was conferred the 19th CSI SIG e-Governance Award of Excellence for the ‘eAbkari’ project at the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology in Prayagraj in UP on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner and SNO of e-Abkari, Teli Ngomdir, Itanagar NIC scientist Rahul Gupta, and software engineer Siddharth Goswami received the award at the function.

In a release, Ngomdir highlighted the support and contribution of former Arunachal NIC SIO Dibakar Ray, e-Abkari state project coordinator Debasish Nath, and the head of Group e-Abgari Project, Mainak Mukhopadhyay, from the West Bengal NIC.