CM unveils community reserves donated by locals

SHERGAON, 23 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday ‘unveiled’ two community reserves – Tukpon and Sungkhit – measuring 18 and 25 sq kms, respectively, donated by the villagers here in West Kameng district.

The community reserves will be preserved and used by the community members for promotion of tourism in the area.

Khandu, who declared the 2nd Eaglenest Birding Festival open at Oaktum Thongre village here, said that the state is home to more than 500 bird species, of which 471 are found in the Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary alone.

He hailed the people of West Kameng residing in the periphery of the sanctuary for preserving the bird species since ages through community mobilisation.

“The state has witnessed an abrupt rise in bird population, thanks to the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan of the forest, environment & climate change department,” the CM said.

People have voluntarily surrendered their guns used for hunting, and this, in turn, has resulted in an abrupt rise in the bird population across the state, he claimed.

Khandu expressed optimism that the creation of the two community reserves would further boost preservation of the wildlife in the area.

He lauded the Sherdukpen community of Shergaon for the initiative, which, he said, would go a long way in preserving the rich biodiversity of the state.

The CM assured to officially declare the festival as a calendar event of the state government, and asked the authorities to submit a proposal in this regard after finalising a date for the event.

He called upon the organisers to “push the festival as an event connected to nature, without disturbing the peace and tranquillity of the virgin region.”

“Please ensure that this Eaglenest Birding Festival is truly connected to nature, devoid of loud music, cultural programmes and pollution,” he suggested.

Stating that Arunachal is a major carbon sink of the country, Khandu said that the state government is “exploring possibilities to monetise the advantage, so that people can benefit from their forests without disturbing the environment and without felling a single tree.”

Earlier in the day, Khandu flagged off the Eaglenest Birding Festival Cycle Challenge, 2022, with the theme ‘Say no to drugs’.

Also present on the occasion were environment, forest & climate change adviser Kumsi Sidisow, local legislator Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, army officials, and representatives of the district administration. (CM’s PR Cell)