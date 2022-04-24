GoAP to develop TRIHMS into full-fledged medical college: DCM

NAHARLAGUN, 23 Apr: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that the state government will take full responsibility of developing the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here into a full-fledged medical college.

“TRIMHS is our pride and we will develop it into a premier health institute,” Mein said, attending the valedictory function of the institute’s festival ‘Aurora-2022’ here on Saturday.

Stating that the state government has accorded top priority to the health sector, Mein said that 18 district hospitals across the state are being upgraded, while “60 PHCs or CHCs in every constituency” will be developed into “model hospitals.”

“It is very encouraging to see young and well-qualified specialist doctors coming back to the state to serve their people,” the DCM said, and exuded confidence that the TRIHMS would produce “best doctors in the future.”

He lauded the doctors, nurses and staff of the TRIHMS for their tireless services, and for saving many lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mein also remembered the state’s first generation doctors and non-Arunachali doctors who served the people of the state in the past.

MLA Techi Kaso, TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini, Health & Family Welfare Director Dr Emi Rumi, and TRIHMS College Festival Celebration Committee chairman Dr Minggam Pertin also spoke.

On the occasion, the TRIHMS felicitated retired doctor Tadar Yadir, late Minoti Riba’s family, and Dagmo Jini, acknowledging their contributions and support towards the growth of the general hospital here.

The dignitaries also gave away prizes to the winners of various contests organised during the festival. (DCM’s PR Cell)