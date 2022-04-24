Govt will address activist’s demands: Felix

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 23 Apr: The state government on Saturday reached out to activist Sol Dodum, who has been protesting at the IG Park tennis court here, demanding clean water supply in Seppa township in East Kameng district.

Home Minister Bamang Felix invited Dodum to his office.

After an hours-long discussion, the home minister informed that the government gave assurance to Dodum that the government would look into the points he has raised.

“Sol came with his team. We gave them assurance, whatever points they raised. Hopefully, we would able to find some solution by next week,” Felix informed media persons.

“The objective of every protest is to draw government’s attention. Now you have already drawn the government’s attention. I have appealed them to call off their peace protest,” Felix added.

The home minister also informed that the government is sending secretary-level officers to ascertain the facts vis-à-vis the allegations levelled by Dodum against the PHE department and the report submitted to the government. “We will take action as per the fact-finding report on the ground,” Felix said.

On the allegation of corruption, Felix maintained that Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s government has already adopted “zero tolerance on corruption.”

“Whatever allegations are levelled, it should be substantiated, so that we could establish an inquiry. If anyone found guilty, we will not spare,” Felix stated.

Meanwhile, Dodum has vowed to continue his protest until his demands are fulfilled.