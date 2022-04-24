Mein calls on Mishra, discusses opium issue

ITANAGAR, 23 Apr: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein called on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday and discussed issues relating to opium cultivation, starting of the state university in Pasighat, and finalisation of all pending pension cases in various state government departments.

During the meeting, the governor said that opium cultivation must be stopped, and that the administration must take appropriate action to replace opium cultivation with alternative cash crops.

Earlier, Mein briefed the governor on his tour of the eastern part of the state, “with focus on opium cultivation and drug abuse.” (Raj Bhavan)