Namchoom honoured at Nat’l PR Day celebration

HYDERABAD, 23 Apr: Chairman of the Itanagar chapter of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Chow Bilaseng Namchoom was honoured during the celebration of the National Public Relations Day, organised by the PRSI’s Hyderabad chapter here in Telangana on 21 April.

The celebration also marked the golden jubilee of the PRSI Hyderabad chapter.

Namchoom in his address said that he would leave no stone unturned for the growth of the newly formed PRSI chapter in Arunachal. He said that he is “committed to nation-building through PR and communication.”

Namchoom also participated in sessions with the themes ‘PR in the era of information pollution’, ‘Opportunities for PR in ever-evolving media landscapes’, and ‘Informing, persuading and integrating with people-to-people and emerging trends in modern public relations’.

Namchoom was honoured for his vital role in establishing the PRSI chapter in Arunachal.

Telangana Tourism & Culture Minister V Srinivas Goud lauded the efforts of the PR industry in building an informed society.

PRSI National Chairman Ajit Pathak expressed confidence that the newly formed Itanagar chapter would take the PRSI to

greater heights “and bridge the gap between the PR and communication world in the farthest corner of the country.”

The PRSI also presented Public Relations Awards for 2022. Delegates of public sectors and government agencies from various states participated in the event.

The National Mineral Development Corporation bagged the Public Relations Award, 2022 in four categories – corporate website, annual report, layout and design of newsletter, and CSR corporate video.