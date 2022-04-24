APP collects Rs 3.18 lakhs in fines during spl drive

ITANAGAR, 23 April: The Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) on Saturday collected Rs 3.18 lakhs as fines from violators of traffic rules during a special vehicle checking drive organised at the Nyedar Namlo, near the Raj Bhavan, here.

ICR SP Jimmy Chiram said that “the special drive was conducted to streamline the traffic movement, reduce risk of road accidents, and most importantly, spread awareness on traffic safety.

“We must adhere to traffic rules and follow all road safety signs while driving, as it is for one’s own safety. Also, we have noticed that people

do not even carry the basic vehicle documents with them, while several vehicles with defective or fancy registration plates are plying on the roads,” Chiram said.

The SP said that it is mandatory for all vehicle owners to fix a high-security registration plate (HSRP) on their vehicles, and that failing to do so would attract a penalty.

The fine for not affixing HSRP plates on a vehicle can range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

Chiram also said that road accidents have reduced in the state capital in the last one year.

Traffic DSP Nobin Jomoh said that the special vehicle checking drive started at around 8 am and continued till 2:30 pm.

“A sum of Rs 3.18 lakhs has been collected as fine from 118 violators of traffic rules, while we also seized a total of 18 vehicles on the day. Sub-inspector LB Chetry realised a total fine of Rs 1.05 lakh from 43 violators, while Head Constables Tajum Tatu and D Marde collected Rs 2.13 lakhs from 78 offenders,” Jomoh said.