Workshop on mobile communication held

ZIRO, 23 Apr: A two-day workshop on ‘Mobile as a tool of communication for community empowerment’ was organised by the mass communication department of Saint Claret College Ziro (SCCZ), in collaboration with RGU’s masscom department, at the SCCZ here in Lower Subansiri district from 22-23 April.

“The workshop was organised in line with situating theory into practice as part of the practical components of the paper ‘Communication for development’ for the second semester MA students of RGU, accompanied by Dr K Kabi, professor, department of mass communication and dean of the faculty of information technology, Rajiv Gandhi University, in conjunction with the BA fourth semester students of SCCZ,” the college informed in a release.

“Around 60 participants attended the workshop, where various topics of importance related to participatory and community approaches to development communication were delved upon during the technical sessions of the workshop,” it added.

“The inaugural session featured an audiovisual presentation of ‘Laments of Brahmaputra’, published by The Third Pole. The narrative documented, through songs and cultural presentations, the pain and plight of the climate change victims of the different communities of Assam settled in and around the banks of the river Brahmaputra,” it said.

The college informed that the workshop also delved into “various aspects of mobile journalism (MoJo), wherein the techniques and other technical know-how and procedures were imparted to the participants.”

A session on how to shoot for MoJo was also organised.

The workshop concluded with an interactive session, during which the resource person instructed the students how to edit raw footages and organise them for post-production.