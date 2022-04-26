Weavers, sericulture farmers on exposure tour

ITANAGAR, 25 Apr: Governor BD Mishra’s wife, Neelam Misra led a team of local weavers and sericulture farmers by train on an exposure tour to Assam on 25 April, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The group, consisting of women from various districts of the state and entrepreneurs, will interact with local weavers of Assam and share innovative ways to market their products.

The tour aims to promote marketing of traditionally woven products and handicrafts of the state.

The team visited the Indian Weavers Alliance Inc, Guwahati, and interacted with the proprietors, staff and local weavers there.

Speaking on the occasion, Misra advised the weavers to exchange weaving skills and innovative ideas with the weavers of other states. She urged them to “incorporate scientific processes and techniques used by other weavers in the traditional methods of the state to produce more viable and global standard products.”

She said that the loin loom weavers of Arunachal should “work on natural fibres but at the same time make it fashionable to flow with time.”

The two-day tour is being organised by the textile & handicrafts department. More than 30 weavers and sericulture farmers, along with a number of officials of the department, led by Sericulture Director Barnali Sur and OSD Kari Lombi, are participating in the exposure tour. (Raj Bhavan)