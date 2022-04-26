World Malaria Day observed

NAHARLAGUN, 25 Apr: World Malaria Day was observed at Good Shepherd School here on Monday in a function organised by the Papum Pare District Health Society, in collaboration with the State Health Society (NVBDCP).

Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, who attended the function, urged one and all to not be complacent regarding vector borne diseases, “as it is still the highest killer of mankind so far from time immemorial.” He also stressed the need to generate more awareness about malaria.

Expressing happiness over the state’s receiving a certificate of appreciation from the union health & family welfare ministry on World Malaria Day, Kaso requested the health department to continue its effort to eliminate the disease by 2025, and to conduct similar activities in the vulnerable pockets of the capital region.

The state has progressed from Category 3 to Category 1 in a record period of five years. The health ministry awarded a certificate of appreciation to Arunachal for being one of the best performing states in malaria elimination.

Epidemiologist Dr Tumge Loyi received the appreciation certificate from union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in a function in New Delhi.

NVBDCP SCO Dr Techi Mullung made a presentation on the epidemiology of malaria in Arunachal Pradesh and “the current status of malaria scenario.”

Papum Pare DMO Dr K Perme, DVBDCO Dr Tana Aruna Likha, and Good Shepherd School principal Joshy V Kurian also spoke.

The programme was attended by all the state and district consultants, malaria technical supervisors, health personnel, and the teaching staff of the school.

Our correspondent adds: The East Siang District Health Society, in association with its Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (VBDCP) wing, organised a rally in Pasighat to create awareness about malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases.

Health Services Joint Director Dr T Tali, who flagged off the rally, spoke about malaria prevention.

DVBDCO Dr Kaling Lego, DMO Dr Radesh Tatan, and Bakin Pertin General Hospital Superintendent Dr Y Darang also spoke.

The day was also celebrated in Ruksin, Mebo, Sille and Bilat. (With inputs from DIPRO & State NVBDCP)