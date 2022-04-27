Mein requests Vaishnaw to start Murkongselek-Pasighat broad gauge project

NEW DELHI, 26 Apr: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein requested union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to start the new Murkongselek-Pasighat broad gauge line project in Arunachal at the earliest.

During a meeting with the union minister here on 25 April to discuss the railway projects in Arunachal, Mein assured the union minister that land acquisition for the Murkongselek-Pasighat railway line would be resolved soon.

Pressing for the project to be started early, he said that “the strategic line of Pasighat-Tezu-Rupai of 217 kms will revolutionise the communication network in eastern Arunachal Pradesh and will also facilitate movement of defence forces to the border areas.”

The DCM requested the union minister to “commence the Rupai-Parshuram Kund railway line simultaneously,” saying that “the stretch of 90 kms out of 217 kms of Pasighat-Tezu-Parshuram Kund-Rupai will be much easier as this section falls in the plain area.

“Moreover, there is railway line up to Rupai, and a Holi pilgrimage site at Parshuram Kund in Lohit district is visited by lakhs of pilgrims every year. The railway project, once completed, will enhance tourists’ inflow to the holy place, besides facilitating the pilgrims’ journey,” he added.

Mein further informed Vaishnaw that the final location survey for the Rupai-Parshuram Kund railway line has already been completed.

The union minister assured to personally take up the matter of no objection certificates for the railway projects in Arunachal with the defence ministry. (DCM’s PR Cell)