Gadkari directs BRO to hand over Chongkham-Brahmakund road to NHIDCL

NEW DELHI, 26 Apr: Union Roads, Transport & Highways (RT&H) Minister Nitin Gadkari has directed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to immediately hand over the Chongkham-Brahmakund (Parsuram Kund) stretch of NH 15 to the NHIDCL, so that the latter can start the construction work.

Gadkari also directed the NHIDCL to start the road construction work immediately after taking over the road from the BRO. He, however, asked it (NHIDCL) to repair the road before starting the construction work.

On Tuesday, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein met Gadkari here and discussed the construction of the road. The 61.15 km stretch of the road connects Namsai, Lohit and Anjaw districts.

The road had been transferred from the BRO to the NHIDCL last year. However, delay in handing and taking over of the road resulted in the project getting delayed.

Officials of the RT&H, the BRO and the NHIDCL attended the meeting. (DCM’s PR Cell)