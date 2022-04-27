NDC celebrates College Week

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 26 Apr: Literary, cultural and sports activities marked the three-day annual College Week celebration of the Namdapha Degree College (NDC) here in Changlang district.

The lone degree college in Miao subdivision and the second in Changlang district, the NDC, situated in the periphery of Miao township, has come a long way since its inception.

The college, which was established in 2018, now has 84 students pursuing degree courses in the arts stream.

For the convenience of the working class and dropouts, the college offers distance education programmes for BA and MA degrees, PG diploma in mass communication, certificate courses in fisheries, health and wellness, cyber crime, etc.

The NDC is a registered training provider of the National Skill Development Council and provides various skill development training in computers, self-employed tailoring, beauty and wellness, mason general, two-shaft handloom, etc.