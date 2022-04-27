World Book Day celebrated

TEZU, 26 Apr: The Bamboosa Library here in Lohit district and Wakro-based APNE Library organised a series of activities to mark World Book Day on 23 April.

In Tezu, a book exhibition was inaugurated by Tezu SDO Lui Shiba in the TCM Government UP School premises, in the presence of youth library volunteers and other invitees.

She lauded the volunteers for laying out a beautiful display of books, and appealed to them to “continue to reach out to youth in the nearby villages of Tezu.”

Books published by Tulika, TERI, NBT, Kalpavriksh, Ektara, Scholasitc and Sri Ramakrishna Math, Chennai, along with the Lohit Youth Library Network’s Monster of the Golden Valley & Other Tales from Arunachal, were on display.

The Bamboosa Library also arranged a special interaction session with a team of MA sociology students of Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh, led by Prof Bikash Bage and Dr Padi Hana.

Welcoming the team, Bamboosa Library senior volunteer Asuni Khamblai outlined “how volunteerism is the core of the youth library movement.”

Lohit Youth Libraries coordinator S Mundayoor elaborated how reading “sensitises sociologists to evolve as social activists and how empathy for our reading deprived should be the prime value to be practiced by college and university students.”

Former UD executive engineer Bapenlu Kri spoke about “the vital need to go back to book reading to hone the learning skills of the university students.”

At the APNE Library in Wakro, the celebration saw active participation of students in painting and story reading contests, followed by book reading and prize distribution.