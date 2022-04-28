Awareness prog under ‘Arik Abik Lunam’ organized

MEBO, 27 Apr: An awareness programme under project ‘Arik Abik Lunom,’ a mobile based agro advisory service and a training on vermicomposting and scientific cultivation of pineapple were held on 26 and 27 April respectively at Mebo village in East Siang district.

College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF) Dean prof. BN Hazarika spoke about the scope of growing pineapple, its cultivation, nutrition requirement and diseases and pests management.

In total, 50 farmers participated in both the programmes.

The broad objective of the project is to provide right information at right time in local languages as well as empower the farmers in taking informed, decision to enhance their livelihood. The project is being implemented by the CHF in collaboration with the Digital India Corporation under the union ministry of electronics and information technology.