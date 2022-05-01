Gov extends May Day greetings

ITANAGAR, 30 Apr: Governor BD Mishra has extended greetings to the people of the state, particularly the manual workers, “who are the creators of infrastructure, builders of resources and the backbone of the nation’s development,” on the occasion of the International Day of Labour.

Stating that the day, popularly known as May Day, “commemorates the recognition for fair labour practices,” Mishra said “it is our responsibility to prepare our workers for the new challenges for a new and bright India.”

“On this International Day of Labour, let us pledge to provide the basic wages, safety and security to the labour force in letter and spirit,” he said in a message. (Raj Bhavan)