Legal literacy prog for GBs

YINGKIONG, 30 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), in collaboration with the union justice department, organised a ‘Literacy-cum-training programme’ for the gaon burahs and gaon buris of Upper Siang district, here on Saturday.

Themed ‘Synergy between customary practices of the traditional village council system and formal laws of India’, the programme was attended by over 53 GBs from over 26 different villages, along with representatives of various stakeholders, including judiciary, district administration, police, NGOs and women associations, taking the total tally of beneficiaries to 112.

The GBs were apprised of various important topics, including the Assam Frontier Regulation of 1945, the basics of criminal and civil laws, free legal aid, the Domestic Violence Act, the POCSO Act, and several other Acts and schemes that the citizens ought to know by resource persons, including APSLSA Member Secretary Jaweplu Chai, Upper Siang SDO Dochoro Lama, Upper Siang JMFC Sonia Ketan, and advocates Tabang Tabing, Oyem Panyang and Kabang Taron.